Titan in Thief River Falls and Mayville to be consolidated

The Mayville location also will be consolidated to various stores in the region.

Titan announced Thursday the company will close 14 agricultural stores by March 31 as part of a dealership restructuring.

Among the locations slated to close were the stores in Thief River Falls and Mayville.

Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer said the news wasn't a serious concern. There were a lot of unknowns, he said, but the impacts long-term could be beneficial.

"Everything is kind of speculatory right now," he said.

The Thief River Falls location is a combination of a agricultural equipment dealership and hardware store.

He said the company had invested in improvements to the store, and he didn't think they would close down the hardware side of the business.

Jeff Bowman, chief marketing officer for Titan, confirmed the hardware store will continue to operate.

The agricultural portion of that location, which employs 12 people, will be consolidated into the locations at Roseau, Crookston and Winger.

"Based upon customer location, we will support their transition to whichever location is most convenient," Bowman said.

Holmer pointed to the company's dropping stock price, saying the restructuring was needed to improve the company's performance, which would be beneficial in the future.

"Maybe this will be the boost they need," Holmer said.

The Mayville location, which also employs 12 people, will be consolidated into locations around the region.

Bowman said customers to the north of Mayville are likely to transition to the Grand Forks and Crookston locations, while those in the south probably will choose Ada, Minn., or Casselton, N.D.

"We'll pull from Mayville (the) parts, service and sales resources to support increased customer needs at these stores," Bowman said.

He said the company also will provide field service and parts support to their customers at the Thief River Falls and Mayville locations.

In a statement on the restructuring, David Meyer, Titan Machinery's Chairman and CEO, said employees at the closing locations will be offered positions in nearby locations, where possible, or will be offered severance benefits.

Titan Machinery's restructuring is meant to improve customer service, especially as farms and machinery become more complex, and make better use of the company's scale and expertise, Bowman said.

According to the company's statement, the restructuring plan, excluding nonrecurring costs, is expected to increase adjusted pre-tax income by about $16 million on an annual basis and $13 million for fiscal year 2018.

The North Dakota locations of Arthur, Kintyre and Kulm also will be closed, as will a store in Redwood Falls, Minn.

Two stores each in South Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska will be closed. Two more stores in an unspecified location will be combined with stores in the same municipality.

Ryan Johnson of the Forum News Service also contributed to this report.