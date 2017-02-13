Two arrested in northwest Minnesota crime spree

Phillip David Trontvet, 25, and Jenson Leigh Johnston, 24, were arrested at a rural Thief River Falls residence after investigators said they found numerous stolen items, according to a news release. Officers were serving an arrest warrant in connection to a series of car thefts and burglaries when they discovered what they believed to be stolen items, a news release stated.

The reports of theft began about Jan. 14 when investigators said multiple cars—some of them parked in garages—were broken into in Thief River Falls and Pennington County. Some cars and garages were locked, but the suspects still broke into them and stole numerous items, according to police reports.

Other vehicles were broken into, but nothing was taken, police said.

Police told the Herald they thought the break-ins in Thief River Falls were related because they happened in the same area of town. That was before they heard of theft reports outside city limits.

Officers conducted a search at 14460 180th Ave. N.E., Thief River Falls, where they knew Johnston and Trontvet lived, according to court documents. There, investigators said they found numerous items described as being stolen, including two firearms, binoculars, fishing gear, camera equipment, clothing and a global positioning system.

Johnston told investigators she would walk around looking for vehicles while Trontvet acted as a lookout, according to court documents.

Information regarding the other two counties in which break-ins took place was not in the court documents, though Pennington County Sheriff Ray Kuznia said multiple related thefts were reported in Red Lake and Marshall counties, adding Johnston and Trontvet could face charges there. No charges for the pair were filed in those counties as of Monday afternoon.

The charges

The two appeared Friday in Pennington County District Court. They both face five felony counts of aiding and abetting. The first is theft of a firearm with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $100,000 fine, the second is felony theft with a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, and the last three are second-degree burglary, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Trontvet also faces two more felonies—felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. Both of those charges carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

This appears to be Johnston's first criminal case in Minnesota, but Trontvet previously faced numerous burglary charges, as well as other charges. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor fraud charge in October in Red Lake County. The most recent burglary charge before the Pennington County case was settled in June 2014, when he pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary in Kittson County. He was sentenced to 30 months in jail but was given roughly seven months credit for time served.

Trontvet has omnibus hearings Feb. 27. Johnston has an initial appearance Tuesday.