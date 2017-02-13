Search
Judge denies tribes' request to block final link in Dakota Access pipeline

    Woman gets 30 days for stealing from West Fargo bingo site

    By Dave Olson Today at 2:53 p.m.
    Amy Grieger

    FARGO—A West Fargo woman pleaded guilty in Cass County District Court on Monday, Feb. 13, to a theft charge in connection with the theft of more than $10,000 from a charity bingo operation in West Fargo that benefited a youth hockey organization.

    After entering the guilty plea, Amy Grieger was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by three years of supervised probation. She was also ordered to pay $750 in fees.

    The court also set a 60-day window during which a restitution request may be filed.

    According to court documents:

    Grieger and a co-defendant, Leah Willason, of Fargo, were working at the bingo operation at the M&J Saloon in West Fargo that benefits the West Fargo Hockey Association during a time when the operation noticed its profits appeared to be short.

    Following an investigation, Grieger and Willason were charged in August with taking more than $10,000 from the gaming site.

    Willason is scheduled for a change of plea hearing March 13.

