Woman gets 30 days for stealing from West Fargo bingo site

After entering the guilty plea, Amy Grieger was sentenced to 30 days in jail followed by three years of supervised probation. She was also ordered to pay $750 in fees.

The court also set a 60-day window during which a restitution request may be filed.

According to court documents:

Grieger and a co-defendant, Leah Willason, of Fargo, were working at the bingo operation at the M&J Saloon in West Fargo that benefits the West Fargo Hockey Association during a time when the operation noticed its profits appeared to be short.

Following an investigation, Grieger and Willason were charged in August with taking more than $10,000 from the gaming site.

Willason is scheduled for a change of plea hearing March 13.