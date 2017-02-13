Thief River Falls man faces child porn charges

William Arthur Kramer, 37, was charged Jan. 27 in Pennington County District Court with two felony counts of possessing pornographic works involving minors, both charges carrying a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

The Thief River Falls Police Department began investigating Kramer more than a year ago after they were contacted by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's predatory offender department. Over the course of several months, officers spoke with Kramer at his Thief River Falls home at 509 Markley Ave. S. Kramer told officers he searched for images on motherless.com, a website that allows users to share pornographic photos and videos. Court documents depict Kramer as cooperative with police, saying he offered to give investigators his devices, including three tablets and two cellphones.

Kramer also told police he visited the website almost every night he knew images of younger people showed up on the site but that the website prohibited photos and images of people younger than 18, court documents stated. He also said he would not save any photos of younger girls.

He later told police he believed he was locked out of his Google account because he had sexual photos he thought depicted girls between the ages of 12 and 13, adding he searched for "younger girls," "young teens" and "young girls preteen" on the search engine before uploading them to his Google photos account, according to court documents. He estimated he downloaded more than 100 photos and videos of underage girls to his phone, investigators said in court documents.

"Kramer stated that he fell into a very dark place and that is when the searched began happening," court documents stated, adding the suspect "knew it was wrong."

An analysis of Kramer's cellphone revealed several words in his history file "could relate to viewing underage children engaged in sexual conduct," according to court documents. Twenty photos and two videos taken from Kramer's phone were sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

One image was of a naked child, though it did not involve sexual conduct, according to court documents. St. Paul-based Dr. Mark Hudson said one of the videos, which depicts sexual acts, "appears to be of three girls—one of which could be over 18 and one of which was likely less than 18 years of age." In another pornographic image, Hudson said was "unable to determine the actual age of the child" due to image quality. Five more photos depicted girls "likely under the age of 18" in "stages of undress," but those photos did not depict sexual acts.

Kramer has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A pretrial hearing is set for March 7, but his case was listed as dormant Monday.

Most of Kramer's previous criminal cases include dishonored checks and traffic violations, though he pleaded guilty in 2010 in Red Lake County to fifth-degree assault, a misdemeanor. He has no prior porn charges in Minnesota.