CANADA

Trump says the United States will be "tweaking" its trade relationship with Canada, stopping short of calling for a major realignment in a development likely to please visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

FLYNN CONTROVERSY

U.S. national security adviser Michael Flynn enjoys Trump's "full confidence," a top White House adviser says, as Flynn tries to get past a controversy over his contacts with Russian officials before Trump took office.

IMMIGRATION

The U.S. Justice Department says a U.S. appeals court should fully review the suspension of Trump's temporary travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries before any more proceedings take place before a federal judge in Seattle.

Washington state's attorney general promises to uncover "what truly motivated" Trump's executive order on immigration, an approach that could prompt a rare public examination of how a president makes national security decisions.

ISRAEL

Benjamin Netanyahu opposes a Palestinian state, a senior Israeli Cabinet member said, but left it unclear whether the prime minister would say that publicly in talks with Trump in Washington this week.

ASIA

Trump says North Korea is a "big, big problem" and that he will deal with it "very strongly" after that country said it successfully test-fired a new type of ballistic missile.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, fresh from a visit with Trump, says the U.S. stance toward North Korea is likely to become tougher.

China's Foreign Ministry is concerned that Japan has received continued U.S. backing for its dispute with Beijing over islands in the East China Sea during a meeting between Trump and Abe.

CABINET

The Senate is expected to confirm former Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday, installing the Trump administration's top official on tax reform, financial regulation and economic diplomacy.

TAX RETURNS

A congressional tax oversight committee will not seek Trump's tax returns, despite calls from Democrats for a review to determine possible business ties to foreign countries including Russia, the panel's Republican chairman says.

MARKETS

U.S. equity indexes hit record highs, with the benchmark S&P 500's market value topping $20 trillion as investors bet tax cuts promised by Trump will boost the economy.

RUSSIA

The Kremlin says there is talk of a possible meeting between Trump and President Vladimir Putin before a G20 summit in July, but there is nothing specific on this so far.