FLYNN CONTROVERSY

Trump's national security adviser, Michael Flynn, is struggling to get past a controversy over his contact with Russian officials before Trump took office.

IMMIGRATION

The Justice Department says a federal judge in Seattle should not conduct further proceedings until after a U.S. appeals court reviews the temporary suspension of Trump's travel ban, according to a court document.

Washington state’s attorney general promises to uncover "what truly motivated" Trump's executive order on immigration, an approach that could prompt a rare public examination of how a president makes national security decisions.

ISRAEL

Benjamin Netanyahu opposes a Palestinian state, a senior Israeli cabinet member said, but left it unclear whether the prime minister would say that publicly in talks with Trump in Washington this week.

ASIA

Trump says North Korea is a "big, big problem" and that he will deal with it "very strongly" after that country said it successfully test-fired a new type of ballistic missile.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, fresh from a visit with Trump, says the U.S. stance toward North Korea is likely to become tougher.

China's Foreign Ministry is concerned that Japan has received continued U.S. backing for its dispute with Beijing over islands in the East China Sea during a meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

CABINET

The Senate is expected to confirm former Goldman Sachs banker and Hollywood financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday, returning a Wall Street veteran to the job for the first time in eight years.

MARKETS

The main U.S. stock indexes hit record intraday highs as the so-called "Trump trade" jump-started on renewed optimism about the economy.

RUSSIA

The Kremlin says there is talk of a possible meeting between Trump and President Vladimir Putin before a G20 summit in July, but there is nothing specific on this so far.