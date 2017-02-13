Woman dies after jumping from bridge over I-494

The woman, who has not been identified, jumped from the Babcock Trail bridge onto the eastbound lanes of Interstate 494 at about 4 p.m., according to Inver Grove Heights police.

The city’s police and fire departments went to the scene but were unsuccessful in saving the woman’s life. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident temporarily closed eastbound lanes of Interstate 494.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at (651) 450-2525.

