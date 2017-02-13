The petition, launched Feb. 10, is directed at the UND Athletics Department in an attempt to move the game from the 9,500-capacity Orleans Arena to the new, 17,500-seat T-Mobile Arena that opened April 2016 in Las Vegas.

The Oct. 27, 2018 game between the former WCHA rivals sold out in a matter of minutes.

The petition was started by Andrew Simonson, who is a UND student, according to his Facebook page.

"The game should be moved to a bigger venue in the area to accommodate the mass amount of people that would like to see this marquee matchup," he wrote on the petition.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, 309 people had signed the e-petition, many writing they were not able to get tickets to the game.

The T-Mobile Arena does not have an event scheduled on Oct. 27, 2018, according to its website.