Michael Marcotte, commercial specialist with Century 21 Red River Realty, said earlier this month the agency was very near to closing on the sale.

Marcotte said Monday the sale had not been finalized and declined to identify who the prospective buyer is.

George Kelley, who co-owns the business with Paul Holje, also declined to identify the buyers.

He said the downtown area would have an “exciting new addition,” which would be announced soon.

“My official response is ‘Stay tuned.’” Kelley said.

According to the auction notice, the auction is being held in another location from the former bakery.

The notice stated any auctioned equipment must be picked up by Friday, as the facility is being emptied for the new tenants.

“After 10 years of providing fresh-baked hospitality to the Red River Valley and beyond, Dakota Harvest Bakers is liquidating their inventory,” the notice said.

Among its inventory is recently serviced refrigeration equipment, small wares, sandwich bar, a bread slicer, a sandwich-making station and coffeemakers.

The notice indicated there was commercial-sized equipment, as well as items for a home kitchen.

At the time they announced their intention to close the bakery, the owners said they were looking forward to their next adventure.

The property at 17 N. Third St. is listed at $550,000, and the original listing included the bakery equipment.