Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Dreams of helping others dashed as two NDSU students die in icy Interstate 94 crash

    Police investigate weekend burglary

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 8:22 a.m.

    The Grand Forks Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at a local business this weekend.

    Officers were dispatched to Stevens Mattress on South 48th Street early Monday morning after store employees returned from the weekend to find a burglary had taken place, according to a press release.

    Employees discovered an unknown amount of people had forced open a door and removed a small amount of cash from the register.

    Police are continuing to investigate the burglary and are encouraging anyone with information to call (701) 787-8000.

    Explore related topics:Newsnewscrime and courtslocal
    Advertisement