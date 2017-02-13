Police investigate weekend burglary
The Grand Forks Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at a local business this weekend.
Officers were dispatched to Stevens Mattress on South 48th Street early Monday morning after store employees returned from the weekend to find a burglary had taken place, according to a press release.
Employees discovered an unknown amount of people had forced open a door and removed a small amount of cash from the register.
Police are continuing to investigate the burglary and are encouraging anyone with information to call (701) 787-8000.