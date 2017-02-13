High-speed chase with juveniles reaches speeds of 90 mph
MOORHEAD - Police went on a high-speed chase from Moorhead to Glyndon, at times hitting 90 miles per hour.
The Clay County Sheriff's office said it began around 2:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13 on Center Avenue in Moorhead.
Officers tried pulling over a car with four juveniles inside, but it kept going.
That started the chase. The care went eastbound on Highway 10, hitting 90 miles per hour.
Stop sticks were set out, and one of the tires went flat.
The car kept going with the flat tire and eventually stopped east of Glyndon.
Authorities say the juvenile driver has charges pending.