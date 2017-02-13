East Grand Forks man injured in Sunday crash

Police say a 2008 Ford Escape driven by 23-year-old Ryan Honken was eastbound on 32nd Avenue South when he attempted to make a left turn to head north on South 20th Street when his vehicle struck a 2011 Toyota Camry traveling westbound on 32nd Avenue.

The Camry, driven by 33-year-old Mohammed Hassan of East Grand Forks, was pushed into a another vehicle.

Hassan was transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital for treatment. Honken was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way at a controlled intersection.

The Grand Forks Fire Department and Altru Hospital Ambulance Services also responded to the crash.