Dreams of helping others dashed as two NDSU students die in icy Interstate 94 crash

    East Grand Forks man injured in Sunday crash

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 7:42 a.m.

    An East Grand Forks man was hospitalized after a Sunday evening crash in Grand Forks.

    The Grand Forks Police Department responded about 6:45 p.m. Sunday to a crash at the intersection of 32nd Avenue South and South 20th Street, according to a news release.

    Police say a 2008 Ford Escape driven by 23-year-old Ryan Honken was eastbound on 32nd Avenue South when he attempted to make a left turn to head north on South 20th Street when his vehicle struck a 2011 Toyota Camry traveling westbound on 32nd Avenue.

    The Camry, driven by 33-year-old Mohammed Hassan of East Grand Forks, was pushed into a another vehicle.

    Hassan was transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital for treatment. Honken was issued a citation for failing to yield the right of way at a controlled intersection.

    The Grand Forks Fire Department and Altru Hospital Ambulance Services also responded to the crash.

