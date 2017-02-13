Adele wins shocking sweep over Beyonce for top Grammys

Adele won all five Grammys for which she was nominated, including for her comeback album "25" and her single "Hello."

Beyonce, who had gone into Sunday's awards show with a leading nine nominations for her "Lemonade" album, won just two.

"My queen and my idol is Queen B. I adore you," Adele said to Beyonce as she accepted her award.

"The 'Lemonade' album was so monumental," she added.

Beyonce and Adele also had the most talked-about moments on a night marked by political statements, an emotional tribute to British pop star George Michael, and a rocking memorial to pioneering funk musician Prince.

In her first public appearance since her announcement 12 days ago that she is expecting twins, Beyonce donned a sheer, glittering gold dress and halo to sing ballads "Love Drought" and "Sandcastles" from her album "Lemonade."

Moments later, Adele literally stopped the show after flubbing the start of a tribute to the late British pop star Michael.

"I'm sorry. I know it's live TV," she said, cursing, stopping her slow ballad version of Michael's "Fastlove" and asking to start again. "I can't mess this up for him (Michael)," she said.

Adele, 28, was competing head-on with Beyonce, 35, the only other artist to be nominated this year for all three top awards - album, song and record of the year.

The other big winner was late British singer David Bowie, who won all five of the nominations for his final album "Blackstar," including best rock song. They marked the first music Grammys for the British singer who had never won in his lifetime for an individual album or song.

"Blackstar" was released just days before his death in January 2016 of cancer.

As with other recent award shows, artists wasted no time getting political.

Katy Perry wore a glittering armband saying "Resist" and her performance of "Chained to the Rhythm" featured banners showing the words "We the People", the opening sentence of the U.S. Constitution.

Host James Corden, opening the show with an extended rap about the power of music, sang "Live it all up, because this is the best, and with President Trump, we don't know what is next."

Chance the Rapper was named best new artist while Twenty One Pilots won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for "Stressed Out."

The duo took off their pants to accept the award on stage to make good a promise they made to themselves when starting their careers to accept a first Grammy in their underpants.

In addition to Bowie, Michael and Prince, the 2017 Grammys were marked by other absent friends.

Drake and Kanye West, who each had eight nominations, were no shows, as well as Justin Bieber.

Like Frank Ocean, Bieber and West apparently stayed away to signal their feeling that the Grammys are out of touch with young artists, while Drake, who won two early Grammys for single "Hotline Bling", is on tour in England.