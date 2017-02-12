About 90 tribal representatives gathered Sunday at the Inn on Lake Superior to unify and strategize in their respective battles. But nowhere is the fight more heated than in Allard's backyard.

Despite efforts to halt the pipeline, and a federal order to require an environmental impact study be completed, Allard said crews are working feverishly to push the pipeline through, crossing the Missouri River over her band's strong objections.

"They started drilling two days ago, and we have been doing two prayer walks a day and laying tobacco in the water as we stand in prayer," she said.

People stationed in the big camp outside Standing Rock are relocating to higher ground at the reservation in anticipation of spring floodwaters, but Allard said they're not leaving or accepting defeat. As for her own camp, Sacred Stone, she said it should remain safe, due to its elevation.

Allard said she put little stock in the order to pause work under former President Barack Obama's administration, nor was she surprised when President Donald Trump gave a green light to the project shortly after taking office.

"We knew what would happen. We're native. This is nothing new to us. We have dealt with presidents, and they have always lied to us. So we have prepared for this day, because we knew it was coming," she said.

"At no time did I ever celebrate, because I knew already what would happen," Allard said.

She said activists on the scene have endured relentless assault.

"We have 60 snowmobiles from Morton County constantly harassing our people. We are under attack. The only difference is that at this moment we don't have media watching what's happening on the ground," Allard said.

She described demonstrators faced with a daunting scene.

"They have the National Guard, armored vehicles, assault rifles. They have the LRAD — that machine that makes loud noises. They have missiles to shoot down our drones, and they shoot down our drones daily," Allard said.

But amid these threats, Allard said she's been impressed by the growing staunch resistance.

"You know what I see? I see healing coming out of the ground for all people. There was a 64-year-old white woman from West Virginia who came and said, 'I waited for this call my whole life, and the minute I heard it, I sold my home, I closed down everything, and I packed my car, because now is the time to change the world.'"

Allard said the experience has inspired her.

"I am seeing the strength and power in people, especially the young people who are showing up," she said. "I am seeing amazing things."

Despite all the challenges, Allard said: "I would not trade one moment of what is happening, except for the pain and hurt of people who have been damaged. There are many who will carry wounds for the rest of their lives."

Grand Chief Derek Nepinak of the Assembly of Manitoba described his experience in Duluth as a powerful moment.

"What I've witnessed here over the weekend is the resurgence and the resistance that's reflective of who we are as the original indigenous people. The strength of our people is just astounding to me, when we bring our pipes and our drums together like this, the way we have the last few days," he said.