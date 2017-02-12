Deputies seeking suspects in morning burglary
Sheriff deputies are searching for suspects in a Sunday morning burglary in Grand Forks County.
Grand Forks County Deputy Ryan Thompson confirmed there was an incident in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 81 north of Grand Forks shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday.
No suspects were in custody as of Sunday afternoon, Thompson said. A description of the suspects was not provided.
Sunday morning, Sgt. Duane Simon with the Grand Forks Police Department said the situation was a burglary which was interrupted by the property owner.
The suspects fled the scene in a red pickup truck and were involved in a crash after being confronted, Simon said.
The investigation is being handled by the Grand Forks Sheriff's Office.