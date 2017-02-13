Pates: Good news: Beef is for my dinner

The cattle industry must be clear-eyed that they develop their future beyond me, or any political cycle. Beef cattle require about 6 to 7 pounds for feed per pound of live weight gain, compared to sheep, 4 to 6 pounds, 3.5 to 4 pounds; turkey, about 2; chicken, 1.6; and fish, 1 to 1.2 pounds.

America's 92 million beef and dairy animals are being scrutinized for greenhouse gas emissions. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (they're still here) says agriculture accounts for 8.1 percent of human-induced U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Within that, 2.2 percent caused by domestic bovine digestion, and 1.1 percent is from bovine manure. Other ruminants, including 5.5 million sheep and 33 million wild deer, also contribute.

In 2015, Zifei Liu, a biological and agricultural engineering professor at Kansas State University in Manhattan published an article, titled "How Much Gas Do Beef or Dairy Cattle Produce?"

Besides methane, the cattle contribute ammonia through manure. The amount of methane (CH4) depends on the type of digestive tract, age and weight of the animal and the quality and quantity of feed. Scientists are working on ways to reduce methane through a variety of feed additives. Liu said greenhouse gas can be impacted by cutting the herd, but other options include feed supplements — ionophores, hydrolysolable tannins, vaccines against rumen archaea, dietary oils and inclusion of concentrate feeds.

Methane emissions aren't regulated, but large producers are supposed to self-report their ammonia production. Reporting of ammonia from manure was supposedly enforced under the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act and the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act. In 2009, the EPA exempted small farms of fewer than 700 dairy cows and 1,000 of other cattle from any reporting.

The EPA rules required self-reporting for releasing more than 100 pounds of NH3 ammonia per 100 pounds per day. Dairy farms that might trigger the rule range from are 800 to 9,200 head. Beef ranches that might trigger the rule are 860 to 1,450 head. In 2010, the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy announced a plan to cut 25 percent of greenhouse gas emissions by 2020.

Whether these environmental issues play into producer costs or consumer acceptance is difficult to say.

Certainly the red meat industry is well-entrenched in dietary habits. Americans eat an average of 50 to 71 pounds of red meat (beef, pork and lamb) in a year, among the highest amounts in the world. Surveys show about half of us eat meat up to four times a week, and 40 percent eat it more than five times a week.

But that doesn't mean there will be no change. A Harris Poll in 2016 showed about 3.3 percent of American adult respondents said they were vegetarian, and about half of those were vegan, meaning they didn't eat dairy or eggs. About 5.3 percent of the population ages 18 to 34 reported being vegetarian.

Cattle producers can't take my eating meat habits for granted. They can be happy about my habits, but I am a male between the age of 55 and 64, where only 2.7 percent are vegetarian. I live in the Midwest, which has the fewest vegetarians, at 1.8 percent.

The industry is looking beyond me, to younger consumers. That's also why cattle and other meat producers are reaching for trade with countries where incomes are rising.