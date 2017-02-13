North Dakota Legislature: Visionaries charging forward

As I write this on the 21st day of the North Dakota legislative session, there have been 778 bills and resolutions introduced between the House and the Senate. That is 96 fewer than the previous session. So far, 400 bills have already been acted on (256 passing, 130 failing and 14 withdrawn) in their house of origin. This leaves 378 to be acted upon in the original house, compared to 554 on the 21st day of the last legislative session. It's safe to say we are ahead of schedule.

Managing a state budget is a lot like managing a farm. Each year takes its own course, and a prudent farmer knows to plan for the ups and downs of the market. The oil and agriculture industries that are integral to North Dakota's economy have been on the downward trend in the past few years, so we are forced to make the hard decisions that come with a lean year.

The North Dakota legislature is about a 25 percent through its 80-day session, and we are tightening our belts to balance the budget.

Before leaving office this December, Gov. Jack Dalrymple released a budget plan that cut the base down to 90 percent of what it was previously. Newly elected Gov. Doug Burgum, who took office this month, has released his own plan, cutting the state budget another $159 million. The legislature is working hard to construct a conservative revenue forecast and balance the state budget so we can fund our priorities and leave our state in a good place until we meet again in two years.

Our goal for managing the state budget, just like managing a farm during difficult times, is straightforward: We have to address the basic priorities, such as education and long-term care for the elderly. We might not be able to build any new buildings or purchase any new equipment, but thankfully, during good times of the past few bienniums, we were visionary in saving some of our prosperity for more difficult times. These savings will help us in balancing our budget this biennium. But, everyone will have to sacrifice a little.

The budget cuts impact most every agency across the board. Gov. Dalrymple's budget took $11 million in general funds from the Agriculture Research and Extension Budget (SB 2020), and Burgum cut out $4.9 million further. This is a 14.2 percent cut from the base budget from the previous biennium in general fund dollars. This budget covers the main research station and the branch stations in our state, including those in Carrington, Dickinson, Hettinger, Langdon, Minot, Streeter and Williston. It also includes the Northern Crop Institute, the Agronomy Seed Farm and the Upper Great Plains Transportation Institute, which has played an important role in improving the grade of our state roads in the past few bienniums.

It has been an interesting year in North Dakota, and the events of the past few months have presented this session with fresh challenges. The Dakota Access pipeline protests have put our state in national headlines, but now the legislature must take on ensuring public safety and reaching a peaceful resolution to the conflict. We have borrowed $23 million from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota so that we can keep those on both sides of the fence safe.

On Feb. 3, there was a big announcement of a new $240 million soybean-crushing plant coming to Spiritwood, N.D. This is exciting news for not only the local community, Stutsman County, but for all soybean producers in North Dakota. It is the development of additional marketing or added value opportunities for our soybean crop in our state. This plant will utilize nearly 25 percent of North Dakota soybeans.

Agriculture is a big part of North Dakota's economy, and it will weigh heavily on our budget decisions this session. I will continue to update you on the goings-on here in North Dakota.

Editor's note: Wanzek is a Republican representing District 29 in the North Dakota Senate and volunteers as a board member for the Global Farmer Network, globalfarmernetwork.org.

In November, North Dakotans passed a ballot initiative legalizing medical marijuana. The Department of Health was fielding a massive influx of requests after the measure passed, so we passed a bill to delay its implementation until we could execute it the right way, with clear regulations to make medical marijuana safer and more effective. Right now, we are hearing public testimony and debating the best way to grant sick people access to medical marijuana while restricting the substance appropriately for public safety reasons.The federal government still does not recognize state medical marijuana laws. This is complex. Watch SB 2344.

We are also discussing a bill to discontinue use of Daylight Savings Time in our state (SB 2167). As a legislator, I have received a lot of feedback from farmers and others opposing the change, finding the extra evening sunlight useful. In addition, we will vote on a speed limit increase later in the session. This bill, SB 2057 would increase the speed on the major roads (I-94 and I-29) from 75 mph to 80 mph. I'm getting mixed feedback on this proposal, mostly opposed to the change.

The North Dakota legislature is debating several other bills that could have a big impact on the ag industry. One water management bill, SB 2263 is inspiring passion from all of the parties involved. As it stands, water resource boards lack uniformity or consistency in how they are applying the current laws for subsurface drainage projects. For instance, fees charged for tile drainage permits vary from county to county. We are talking to all of the parties involved in an effort to clarify the law so that we have a universally applicable system set up across the state.

Last session, a bill promoted by dairy farmers that would have exempted them from corporate farm ownership laws failed. Since then, a study conducted by ND Dairy Coalition and the South Dakota Ag Department has revealed that North and South Dakota are the most profitable places to have a dairy farm. I am working on a bill, SB 2330, to provide a sales tax exemption for buildings and equipment for anyone who would build a new dairy farm. At the very least, I think the tax should be reduced from 5% to 3%, like all other farm equipment. I often think it is important to tread lightly when it comes to sales tax exemptions, but these taxes can be crippling to someone trying to start dairy farming, and this is an important effort to help a dying industry. In 2002, ND had 350 dairy farms and over 40,000 dairy cows. Today we have 83 dairy farms and are down to 16,000 cows in ND. We have lost 8 dairy farms since the last legislative session. We need to reverse this trend and act on the promise of potential opportunity here in the North Dakota dairy industry.