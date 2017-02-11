One injured in East Grand Forks crash
EAST GRAND FORKS—A two-car crash on U.S. Highway 2 sent a Grafton, N.D., woman to the hospital Friday night.
A Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Sanjuana Martinez, 52, of Grafton, was eastbound on Highway 2, attempting to turn left onto Minnesota Highway 220 in East Grand Forks when it was struck by a 2008 Ford Focus traveling west on Highway 2 about 10:40 p.m. Friday.
Martinez was taken to Altru Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford, 36-year-old Kevin Fuglseth, of Grand Forks, was not injured in the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
No citations have been issued in the crash, the State Patrol said. Alcohol is not believed to have been involved.