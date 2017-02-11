A lifelong South Dakota resident, Tuschen began his teaching career in Stickney and never left, enduring a consolidation with Corsica in 2015 to form the Corsica-Stickney School District.

"It seems like I've always had great people to work with and work for," Tuschen said. "It's still having strong roots in education and you've got to love to be around the kids. And, lucky for me, there have been a lot of great students from both communities."

But, at 57 years old, Tuschen is approaching retirement age, and the state's newest district will be forced to hire a successor, a feat that may not be easy.

In South Dakota, the majority of teachers are nearing the state's average retirement age at a faster pace than first-year teachers are being recruited, according to statistics from the South Dakota Department of Education.

And a 2016 move by the South Dakota Legislature might not have come soon enough to rectify the situation, which concerns South Dakota Board of Education President Don Kirkegaard, as well as other area educators.

The uneasiness stems from state statistics showing a third of South Dakota teachers are nearing retirement. This has caused some area educators to question if the legislature's 2016 effort to boost teacher salaries came in time to recruit younger teachers before the bulk of current, longtime teachers retire.

The average national retirement age for teachers is 59, according to the state DOE, and of the state's total 7,648.75 full-time educators, 30.3 percent (2,315.85) are 51 or older.

"I think that's been a concern for quite a few years is the number of people either at, or will soon be at, retirement age in the teaching workforce," said Kirkegaard, also superintendent of the Meade School District. "Our district, just like many districts, we're going to lose a significant number of quality educators in the next three to five years. So it will be difficult to replace those long-term employees who have so much invaluable experience."

During last year's legislative session, the Legislature introduced and passed a 0.5 percent sales tax increase with a goal of raising the average teacher salary in the state from $40,000 to $48,500. But, while many districts were able to increase per-teacher salaries by thousands of dollars, not all were able to reach the state's goal at the beginning of the school year.

The hope of the tax increase was for South Dakota to climb out of the lowest-in-the-nation ranking for average teacher pay. Through a new funding formula, districts received more state aid for the 2016-17 school year to increase teacher salaries.

The future of education

Teachers who have at least 11 years of service are common across South Dakota.

On average, teachers in South Dakota have 14.18 years of experience each, and many school districts' averages check in well above the state's.

The Herreid School District, located in Campbell County along the South Dakota-North Dakota border, boasts the longest-tenured employees with an average of 24.1 years, blowing past the second- and third-highest averages recorded in Corsica-Stickney, 21.9 years, and Menno, 20.6 years.

And as state teachers begin looking toward retirement, Tuschen said school districts are preparing to lose a combined hundreds of years of experience and invaluable community connections.

A business and computers teacher, as well as 32-year head boys basketball coach, Tuschen knows the worth of those ties.

"Those are memories you take with you for your life," Tuschen said.

For Corsica-Stickney, the retention of educators like Tuschen has been, partially, the luck of the draw and a product of the district's fruitful location.

Superintendent Scott Muckey said seven teachers of the roughly 27-member core staff are graduates from either Corsica or Stickney schools, before the districts were consolidated. Nine teachers are married to Corsica or Stickney graduates, and all but two have family connections within 60 miles.

The rest, he said, presumably like the district's proximity to Mitchell and the Missouri River.

"If you have people that have some type of link ... they're more likely to stay," Muckey said.

Not 'a one-time event'

Since the half-percent sales tax increase passed, Kirkegaard said more applications have flowed in to fill vacancies that have long been left unfilled in South Dakota schools.

Coupled with an economic downturn in neighboring states that rely heavily on the production of coal and oil — like North Dakota and Wyoming — Kirkegaard said some educators who left the state to pursue better opportunities have taken the higher-pay opportunity to return to South Dakota.

While last year's legislative session produced a "major step in the right direction," Kirkegaard said it's not enough and South Dakotans would be chagrined if not continually seeking further progress.

"It was a huge, huge move last year on the part of the Legislature and the people of South Dakota, we just need to make sure we remember that wasn't a one-time event," Kirkegaard said. "It has to be ongoing."

Moving forward, Kirkegaard added the state needs to focus on ensuring there are "quality people" enrolled in education degrees at universities. Public universities have already begun the initiative, he said, by adding more scholarship opportunities and incentives to join the programs and, maybe most importantly, selling the idea that although there are some frustrations being an educator, "it's still a great profession."

"The bottom line is we can't hire good, new teachers if there aren't good, new people going into the profession," Kirkegaard said. "That really is a critical component."

In Wagner, school officials have taken Kirkegaard's advice to heart, enlisting the help of the University of South Dakota to keep South Dakota graduates in the state.

Wagner Community School has formed a partnership with USD in which the university's students can participate in a year-long residency where they spend a year student teaching at the Charles Mix County school.

Wagner, whose teachers average a lower-than-the-state-average 11.8 years of experience, often hires students who participate in the residency, according to Superintendent Linda Foos. Prior to the beginning of the 2016-17 school year, the district hired three USD students who completed residencies in Wagner and has already hired one to start at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year.

"We want the teachers who are in the state to stay here," Foos said. "That's the way to go."