City Council leaders have the choice to either approve the measure, which effectively would offer the park to the Grand Forks Park District for the price of $1, or send the measure to a public vote by the 2018 general election.

The park was the subject of great debate throughout the end of 2016 as city leaders weighed its development—a debate that only intensified after city leaders voted to conclude a deal to build a five-story condo and retail building on the property.

Proponents argue the building would be an economic boon for the entire city, but opponents who want to preserve the park have scuttled the building deal with a petition seeking to transfer the park to a caretaker.

City Council President Dana Sande previously has said he expects this month's discussion to result in a date being set for a public vote on the future of the park no later than early March. The vote itself might come "relatively quickly" thereafter, Sande said.

Alongside the Arbor Park item, the city also will consider launching a "comprehensive downtown planning process" that would seek to steer the downtown area's development through three to five years of changes. The planning process would inventory downtown parks and open spaces, consider upgrades and changes to Town Square, figure out how to approach redeveloping the soon-to-be vacated downtown water treatment plant and more.

Any decisions made before the Committee of the Whole still require City Council approval to become final.

Housing

The city begins tackling housing at 4 p.m. Monday with a meeting of the city's Growth Fund Committee. Members there are expected to vote on sending $10,000 to help fund a countywide study on housing issues organized by the Grand Forks Housing Authority and the regional Economic Development Corporation. The study covers communities from Larimore to Thompson to Emerado.

"Housing is one of the biggest difficulties in our region," Sande said. "It's hard for us to attract new employees to our community; it's hard for us to attract new businesses. It's also something the Air Force is looking at for future missions at the (base)."

According to materials on file with the city, the full cost of the study is nearly $62,000. The study already has received $10,000 in assistance from the county, with applications for help pending in multiple other venues. The Housing Authority will pay for any remaining costs.

The study is expected to help boost local housing. Concerns about affordability and availability have been issues for at least half a decade, and city leaders worry a pinch in the market could place a bottleneck on economic growth.

Housing will be addressed again at the Committee of the Whole meeting. City leaders are expected to consider changes in housing policy. One plan would suspend developer cost-shares in infrastructure work on new homes for two construction seasons. Some city leaders say such a measure would free developers to build more homes more quickly. Another proposal would defer special assessments for three years on single-family homes and townhomes "put in service" during the 2017 building season.