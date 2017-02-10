Senate Bill 2201, introduced by Sen. David Rust, R-Tioga, would protect student advisers from retaliation and schools and employees from being held liable for students' lawful expressions, and states an expression of free speech made by a student journalist is not an expression of the school's policy.

The bill amends the John Wall New Voices Act that was passed in 2015, which ensures freedom of expression for student journalists in North Dakota public schools and colleges.

The first version of SB 2201 also changed the act to extend to students at private schools, but the amendment was removed by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Rust said the bill does two highly desirable things. It prevents the school from being held liable for what's said in a publication it can't censor and gives protections to advisers, he said. The adviser is trying to help students learn journalism and free speech so advisers shouldn't be punished for that, Rust said.

"If you have a student newspaper, people think that it's the voice of the school when it really isn't, so they shouldn't be held liable for the free speech of the students," Rust said.

Rust said he knew extending the act to private schools would be an uphill battle, and the amendment got pulled out of the bill pretty quickly.

North Dakota Catholic Conference Executive Director Christopher Dodson testified against the amendment of the bill extending the act to private schools during the committee hearing on Jan. 23. The conference opposes the bill as an infringement on the rights of a private institution, according to Dodson's testimony on the conference's website.

University of Jamestown President Robert Badal's testimony on the bill voices support as well as concerns.

Badal said faith is important and central to UJ, but the school's mission is to equip students for an ethically motivated journey in higher education and lifelong learning. "Light and Truth" is the school's motto, so to argue against the bill would be unnatural, Badal said.

"We are passionate about the pursuit of truth," Badal said. "We don't limit academic freedom or the right to pursue truth on our campus."

UJ students worked very hard to get the bill to the Legislature, and the university is very proud of what they accomplished and what the principle means for journalists, Badal said. The right to free speech is already written in the student handbook, and Badal said he feels like the school is operating freely and already fulfills that right.

Private colleges

Badal said his dilemma with the bill is the potential for interference with the rights of private colleges. Badal said in his testimony that it is sometimes better to ask than to legislate. His biggest concern is that if the government thinks it can interfere in this way it could become a slippery slope.

"Private colleges can't be run by the state, we are not a state actor, and I'm motivated to preserve that," Badal said. "I don't want to give up our rights as a private college."

Steve Listopad, New Voices Act advocate and former UJ assistant professor, worked with a group of UJ students that formed the idea of the bill in 2013.

The bill inspired a national wave of similar bills, Listopad said. Maryland and Illinois passed similar bills in 2016, and eight other states are looking at similar bills this year, he said.

Listopad said the amendment to protect the school and employees from legal ramifications is important because they shouldn't be legally responsible when they don't control what students say. It's also important because schools or related groups are more apt to want to censor students if there is a fear of legal ramifications, Listopad said.

The bill also prevents an expression of free speech by a student to be construed as an expression of school policy, Listopad said.

Protection of advisers is also important because a lot of advisers face retaliation, and the law should support advisers when they're supporting students, he said. Similar to the other amendment, Listopad said if the adviser feels threatened he or she won't be as likely to let students express freely.

"Overall, the two amendments are trying to quash the desire to censor student speech," Listopad said.

The amendment to apply the law to public and private higher education institutions in the state is the controversial part of the bill, Listopad said. Legislators are hesitant to impose more government involvement on private organizations, he said.

It's good to protect private organizations, but also good to extend First Amendment rights to students, Listopad said. The Legislature has to look at which position takes precedence, he said.

First Amendment rights are limited on private property, including private school campuses, and when someone agrees to be on that campus, he or she is agreeing to that limitation, Listopad said. But the First Amendment has a wider application for student journalists, he said.

"We know the freedom of press is fundamental to the education of journalists," Listopad said. "Without that, we wouldn't teach journalism how we teach it."

The state has things to say about how different programs, such as nursing or education, are run on both public and private campuses, so Listopad feels like there is precedence for this amendment, he said.

Listopad said supporters of the bill will be asking the House Judiciary Committee to put the amendment back in the bill. He's not confident it'll pass, but will give it one more try, and after that will leave it up to momentum at the federal level to extend into private schools.

Listopad has no doubt that the two amendments approved by the Senate will also pass in the House. He said supporters of the bill have been pretty lucky to get the two amendments passed, and are not taking for granted the support they've received from various groups, which is not necessarily the case across the country.

"It's neat that in North Dakota we had students put together a plan to restore their First Amendment rights and be successful," Listopad said.