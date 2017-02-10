A westbound train departing Chicago on Friday was expected to reach Seattle and Portland stations, Amtrak said in a news release.

Eastbound passengers were delayed on a train that departed Thursday at the Whitefish, Mont., station and offered the option to return west or wait for track clearance. Westbound passengers were held at Shelby, Mont., and offered similar options.

On Monday, heavy snow and an avalanche halted service at the Marias Pass area until Wednesday.