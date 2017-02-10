Search
    Empire Builder line halted in Montana due to storms, expected to re-open

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:22 p.m.
    Amtrak's Empire Builder is seen at the Fargo station in this file photo.

    Amtrak’s Empire Builder route was expected to re-open in Montana on Friday, Feb. 10, after storms closed the line in the Marias Pass area.

    A westbound train departing Chicago on Friday was expected to reach Seattle and Portland stations, Amtrak said in a news release.

    Eastbound passengers were delayed on a train that departed Thursday at the Whitefish, Mont., station and offered the option to return west or wait for track clearance. Westbound passengers were held at Shelby, Mont., and offered similar options.

    On Monday, heavy snow and an avalanche halted service at the Marias Pass area until Wednesday.

