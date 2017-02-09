Two-vehicle crash in Grand Forks sends one person to hospital
A two-vehicle collision sent one person to Altru Hospital with unknown conditions Thursday night, according to Grand Forks Police.
The incident happened at 9:05 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Avenue South and South 34th Street.
A Toyota Corolla and a Volkswagen Beetle both sustained front-end damage, and the Beetle's airbags were deployed.
The Beetle, driven by Beret Ramstad-Skoyles, was turning southbound onto South 34th Street and was struck by the Corolla, driven by Sulekha Nur, heading eastbound on 32nd Avenue South, according to a press release.
Nur was taken to Altru with unknown injuries. Ramstad-Skoyles was issued a citation for failure to yield.
Eastbound lanes of 32nd Avenue South were closed as the scene was assessed and the vehicles were towed away.
No further information was available.