Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Two-vehicle crash in Grand Forks sends one person to hospital

    By Herald Staff Report on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:46 p.m.
    Firefighters work to clean up the wreckage after a two-vehicle crash Thursday on 32nd Avenue South and South 34th Street in Grand Forks. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)1 / 3
    Firefighters work to clean up the wreckage after a two-vehicle crash Thursday on 32nd Avenue South and South 34th Street in Grand Forks. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)2 / 3
    Firefighters work to clean up the wreckage after a two-vehicle crash Thursday on 32nd Avenue South and South 34th Street in Grand Forks. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)3 / 3

     A two-vehicle collision sent one person to Altru Hospital with unknown conditions Thursday night, according to Grand Forks Police.

    The incident happened at 9:05 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Avenue South and South 34th Street.

    A Toyota Corolla and a Volkswagen Beetle both sustained front-end damage, and the Beetle's airbags were deployed.

    The Beetle, driven by Beret Ramstad-Skoyles, was turning southbound onto South 34th Street and was struck by the Corolla, driven by Sulekha Nur, heading eastbound on 32nd Avenue South, according to a press release.

    Nur was taken to Altru with unknown injuries. Ramstad-Skoyles was issued a citation for failure to yield.

    Eastbound lanes of 32nd Avenue South were closed as the scene was assessed and the vehicles were towed away.

    No further information was available.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalCrashaccidentGrand Forks
    Advertisement
    randomness