The event, "Stand As One NDSU," on Thursday, Feb. 9, drew a crowd of more than 150 people who were against Trump's executive order issued two weeks ago that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

"It just shows they are very supportive of having international students around. I like how there are so many people that showed up," said Kinza Faiyaz, a junior from Pakistan studying mathematics and statistics, who carried a handmade sign that read: "The only terror Muslims created was algebra!"

Faiyaz and her roommate from Egypt both canceled plans to visit family this summer following Trump's executive order. But Faiyaz and her parents living in Saudi Arabia are more concerned about the status of her brother's H-1B visa as he's working for an IT company in Michigan. Trump has said he plans on reforming the H-1B visa program.

When the travel ban took effect, NDSU responded by emailing students from the seven countries affected by the ban and recommended that they do not travel outside the United States. Despite Pakistan and Egypt not being among the list of banned countries, Faiyaz said she didn't want to risk not getting her degree.

"I wanted to show our solidarity with students who are feeling a lot of uncertainty right now just with this new administration [they] aren't sure what different actions might mean for their lives," said Jon Pacella, a senior studying business management and organizer of Thursday's event. "I think we have a responsibility to speak out for those students. They're here just trying to study, but we don't have to worry about a lot of the things they do."

Pacella said he was compelled to have a march because he is friends with many international students and also volunteers tutoring New Americans and works with refugee high school students through the Upward Bound program. Some of those refugees, he said, are still being kept away from family.

Controlling entry to the United States as a national security measure was a central platform of Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. He voiced frustration at the legal challenge to his order and after Thursday's ruling tweeted that he will "SEE YOU IN COURT."

"We don't always have all the answers because there are a lot of unknowns," said Timothy Alvarez, vice president for Student Affairs. "But having that sense of community I think has really made it easier for people to manage this crisis."

Thursday's event started off with sign-making in the Memorial Union basement before the crowd marched through campus. Afterward, people gathered back at the union to hear stories from international students about what brought them to NDSU. Faculty and administrators shared the value of diversity those students bring to their community.

"It's amazing how much of a melting pot graduate school is," said Jane Schuh, coordinator of the cellular and molecular biology interdisciplinary graduate program. "It's really cool for the students from North Dakota to see the culture from all over the world."

Schuh said she grew up in grew up in Sheldon, N.D. — population 116 at the 2010 census — and came to NDSU as an undergraduate and graduate student where she experienced for the first time the "richness of diversity," like many students from rural North Dakota.

"The sharing of people's culture is really a wonderful thing," she said.