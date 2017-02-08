As the debate raged in the United States Senate over the President Donald Trump's nomination for attorney general, Liberal Democrat Elizabeth Warren is asked to bring her remarks to a close by fellow lawmakers after being found in violation of Senate floor rule.

"Mr. President, Mr. President," Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConell interrupted Warren as she was reading a 30-year-old letter by Martin Luther King Junior's wife, Coretta Scott King.

"The senator has impugned the motives and conduct of our colleague from Alabama as warned by the Chair. Senator Warren quote, said, "Senator Sessions has used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens. I call the Senator to order under the provisions of Rule-19," McConnell said after given permission by the Senate president.

"Mr. President, I am surprised that the words of Coretta Scott King are not suitable for debate in the United States Senate. I ask leave of the Senate to continue my remarks," Warren responded.

McConnell objected and the Senate president asked Warren to "have a seat."

Warren is now forbidden from taking part in the ongoing debate on the Sessions nomination.