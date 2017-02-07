Blowing snow prompts no travel advisory in Red River Valley

Blowing snow is causing low visibility and hazardous conditions along highways. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory early this morning that extends from Towner County into north-central Minnesota, as well as Grand Forks County to the Canadian border.

The brief but intense snow showers will cause snow to pack on the roads, with visibility dropping to as low as a quarter-mile at times, according to the weather service. Winds are gusting as high as 30 mph as temperatures linger near zero -- in Grand Forks, the wind chill is making it feel close to 20 below. Media reports indicate snow has begun to drift in some areas.

The snow is expected to continue throughout the day until subsiding about 3 p.m., with the heaviest snow between 6 and 9 a.m. for the Red River Valley and 9 a.m. to noon for northwest Minnesota, according to the weather service. Those in the path of the snow can expect between 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation, meteorologists predicted.

Motorists are advised to not travel on Interstate 29 between Mayville, N.D., and the Canadian border, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. The advisory also affects U.S. Highway 2 from Lakota, N.D., to Grand Forks, as well as other roadways in northeast North Dakota.

On the Minnesota side, highways are partially to completely covered with snow, and reports indicate travel is difficult in northwestern parts of the state.

Multiple schools, including Devils Lake, East Grand Forks and Cavalier announced buses are running two hours late.

Those who need to travel are advised to give themselves extra time to get to their destinations, slow down and be alert to changing conditions. Watch out for slippery conditions.

The weather service is expecting a cold snap to blanket the area through Thursday morning in Grand Forks, with highs barely reaching above zero Wednesday and lows dropping into the negative teens tonight and Wednesday. The wind chill could make it feel colder than 35 below, the weather service said. Snow is forecast for Thursday night into Friday, though accumulation is expected to be less than an inch in Grand Forks, meteorologists predicted.

Temperatures should begin to climb Thursday into the low teens, and by Friday the region could see highs reach into the mid-30s.