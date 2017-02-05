Search
    Minn. man killed, teen passenger injured in crash

    By Forum News Service on Feb 5, 2017 at 9:02 p.m.

    DEER RIVER, Minn. — A 22-year-old Remer, Minnesota, man was killed and a 19-year-old female passenger from Remer received non-life-threatening injuries in a Saturday night crash near here.

    A baby girl riding in the Chrysler Town and Country minivan was not injured.

    The man's name has not been released pending notification of relatives.

    The woman, Savannah Ellen Hinsz, was taken to Deer River Hospital. Deer River is about 15 miles west of Grand Rapids.

    The minivan was headed eastbound on Itasca County Road 28, approaching Highway 6, when it skidded through a stop sign, began to roll and struck a power pole with the roof of the van, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Roads were snowy and icy when the crash was reported around 6 p.m.

