She then sang "Telephone," which many speculated would be a golden opportunity for Beyonce, who's featured on the track, to jump in. However, Queen Bey did not join Gaga less than a week after her bombshell announcement that she's pregnant with twins. Following that came one of her most recent hits, "A Million Reasons..." and even gave a shoutout to her mom and dad. She also sang "Bad Romance," clad in glittery shoulder pads. And yes, she ended the performance by dropping the mic and leaping off a tall set of stairs.

It's the second year in a row that Gaga has hit the field at the Super Bowl. Last year, she sang the national anthem at TV's biggest event.

It was speculated that the musician might get political. Gaga was an avid Hillary Clinton supporter ahead of the general election, and has been vocal in her criticism of President Donald Trump. However, the performance had mostly a theme of unity and peace, without any bold political statements.

Country superstar Luke Bryan hit the field to belt out the national anthem ahead of the New England Patriots-Atlanta Falcons showdown.

Bryan is the first country artist in quite a few years to do the honors, and offered the iconic song a country flare in his rendition. He's also the first male artist to sing the national anthem since Billy Joel 10 years ago.

Other past performers include: Idina Menzel, Renee Fleming, Alicia Keys, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Whitney Houston, Harry Connick, Jr., Garth Brooks, Natalie Cole, and Vanessa Williams.

Bryan is best known for country hits like "Someone Else Calling You Baby" and "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)." Most recently, his single "Move," off his album "Kill the Lights," topped country charts. He won the Country Music Association's entertainer of the year award in both 2014 and 2015.

Original "Hamilton" stars Renee Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo and Jasmine Cephas Jones added a feminist touch to their rendition of "America the Beautiful" just before kickoff.

The trio of actresses who played the Schuyler sisters in the smash Broadway musical added the words "and sisterhood" after the familiar "brotherhood" in the lyric "and crown thy good with brotherhood/from sea to shining sea" during their performance of the patriotic tune.

The idea for the modern revision was credited to the actresses. The performance was arranged by "Hamilton" arranger and musical director Alex Lacamoire. "America the Beautiful" was penned in the 1890s by Samuel Ward.