The commute is simple, Chelsie said.

"A lot of people ask about the drive, and honestly, to Grand Forks takes a really quick 10 minutes," she said. "It really isn't that big of a deal."

Whether it's affordable housing, small-town closeness or the appeal of knowing your neighbors by name, the Kuhns are among more and more families who work in the Grand Cities but choose to set up house in smaller towns surrounding the metro.

More than 12,000 people drive from other towns each day to work in the Grand Cities — with some coming from as far away as Devils Lake, Fargo and Thief River Falls, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

But some communities see larger portions of their workers traveling to Grand Forks and East Grand Forks — 375 residents, or 83 percent of the workers who live in Thompson, drive to the Grand Cities. Only 10 Thompson residents work in their hometown.

Fisher, Minn., a Polk County community of 435 residents, sends almost all of its workforce to other cities—four people stay in town for jobs, according to 2014 census numbers. About 32 percent drove 15 miles to the Grand Cities, and 29 percent traveled 11 miles east to Crookston.

Even Larimore, N.D., which has about 1,400 residents, kept only about 19 percent of its 318 workers in town, while the rest drove elsewhere. That includes about 13 percent who drive 30 miles east to work in Grand Forks or East Grand Forks.

Small-town draw

The Kuhns say they first were attracted to Thompson because Marc grew up there, but after moving about four years ago from Grand Forks to the growing town, they made lifelong friends and began to love the small-town feel Thompson had to offer, Chelsie said.

"It seems like everyone who lives there has the same values that we do," Chelsie said. "There is just a huge sense of community living there."

Roughly 17,621, or 53 percent of Grand Forks' 33,000 workers, lived within city limits, according to the 2014 census numbers. The next largest group came from East Grand Forks, with nearly 2,300 employees, or 7 percent. About 1,100 people drive the 81 miles from Fargo to jobs in Grand Forks, making the city to the south Grand Forks' second-largest market for workers.

"When you look at Fargo, for instance, it's not uncommon to see people drive from two counties over in Minnesota," said Kevin Iverson, census office and procurement manager in North Dakota. "You see workers from Barnes County are now driving into Cass County for work."

In fact, about 1,400 Grand Forks residents commute to Fargo for work, making up about 1.6 percent of workers in the city to the south. Altogether, about 6,800 residents in Grand Forks drive elsewhere for employment.

Thompson is the fourth-largest provider for Grand Forks workers, followed by Moorhead with 312 workers, Crookston with 287, Grafton, N.D., with 241 and Devils Lake with 190. About 10,000 workers come from other locations.

Going rural

Chelsie Kuhn said a lot of younger families with younger children live in Thompson. She said she likes that her children can play outside at parks, adding there is a sense of comfort and safety you might not see in bigger cities.

"The school system is another reason we were really drawn to Thompson," she said. "We've only heard amazing things about the school system and the teachers."

Affordability may draw homebuyers to communities outside Grand Forks, said John Colter, the Grand Forks Area Association of Realtors executive. The median price for homes sold last year in the Grand Cities was $219,900 on 800 houses, according to association calculations. Thompson's median price on the 15 houses sold there last year was about $180,000. In Crookston, 84 homes sold last year for a median price of $125,000.

Those lower prices can serve as an incentive to commute if smaller towns are close enough to a city with more amenities, Colter said.

"The farther away you get from Grand Forks, the less expensive the houses are going to get," he said. "They don't mind commuting from Thompson or Northwood, but once you start getting out by Larimore, you are starting to talk about a commute."

He also acknowledged some people just like the idea of living in a smaller community.

"They like the idea of a smaller community with a smaller school and where everybody knows your name," he said.

Though Thompson doesn't provide the Grand Forks metropolitan area's largest workforce from the region, it's become a home for many who want a small-town feel but seek employment in a larger city. Thompson has, for the most part, increased its population over the past century, hitting its peak of 1,006 residents in 2000, according to census data.

But that record population likely will be surpassed as the city expands development to the north.

Thompson Mayor Karyn Hippen agreed residents who move to the city may want to relive their childhood memories of living in a smaller town with a slower pace as opposed to a larger city. She estimated another 100 homes could be added in the next 20 years.

"The small-town atmosphere is a draw," she said. "The lower property taxes are a draw."

Hub vs. small-town lifestyle

There are cities that have grown large enough to persuade workers to seek employment in their cities. Two-thirds of Crookston's workers in 2014 lived in the city, with about 370 employees driving from Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. About 360 people drive from Crookston to work in the Grand Cities.

"For several years, I think the people in Crookston felt we had a larger exodus going to Grand Forks, but if you sit and watch (U.S.) Highway 2 in the morning, you see they are going both directions," said Craig Hoiseth, the executive director for the Crookston Housing and Economic Development Authority. "I think the mix is pretty even."

With a population that hovers at 7,800 residents, Crookston has a diverse job market and affordable housing, Hoiseth said, making it an attractive place for residents to live and seek employment. Being the Polk County seat also provides more government positions than smaller cities.

"We are a regional hub," he said. "We do think Crookston does provide a good living opportunity for those folks that are in Grand Forks."

In Grafton, 946 workers, or 46 percent of the city's workforce, stayed in the Walsh County town, according to the 2014 census numbers. The other 54 percent seek jobs elsewhere. The city draws roughly 56 percent of its employees from other towns.

A lot of factors go into transitioning a small town to a regional hub, said Dawn Keeley, executive director for the Red River Regional Council in Grafton. Attracting businesses that help build a diverse economy helps, though it is not the only factor.

Pembina County, for example, has jobs in the ag and manufacturing sectors, as well as others, Keeley said.

"The thing that I always talk about is that it is not really stemming population loss," she said. "We're losing about 100 people a year and are projected to lose about 100 people a year for the next decade. Even with a strong ag and manufacturing base, sometimes it's still not enough."

Jobs at different levels of education and skill sets, along with having a healthy housing market and local amenities, are some of the key factors in having a well-rounded community, Keeley said.

Still, some families simply enjoy a small-town lifestyle, Hoiseth said.

The Kuhns are one of those families.

"Now being there, I don't ever think I would want to move back to Grand Forks," Chelsie said. "We've met so many people since living (in Thompson).