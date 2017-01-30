UND campus vigil planned in response to travel ban

The vigil was organized shortly after UND campus officials cautioned international students to avoid out-of-country travel for the time being in light of a recent executive order signed by President Donald Trump restricting entry into the U.S. for citizens of seven countries.

The 90-day entry ban applies to visitors, including refugees, from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The restriction was connected to concerns about terrorism, but the extent of its implications for U.S. residents has yet to be solidified.

The alumni center is at 3501 University Ave. on the west side of campus.