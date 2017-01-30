Fargo man sentenced to 20 years for sexual assault

Judge John Irby also sentenced Michael A. Truelove to five years of supervised probation after his prison sentence is completed.

A jury found Truelove guilty in October of a variety of charges stemming from the attack, including one count of gross sexual imposition, a charge that carried a possible maximum sentence of life in prison without parole and a minimum mandatory sentence of 20 years.

At Monday's sentencing hearing, prosecutor Leah Jo Viste asked for a sentence of 25 years, arguing that Truelove continues to minimize the seriousness of his conduct.

Truelove's attorney, Steven Mottinger, said he believed something less than 20 years is appropriate, stating mitigating factors applied in the case.

Truelove made a brief statement Monday, telling the judge and others in the courtroom that he wanted to deeply apologize for what happened and that he felt horrible about it.

"I'm not a monster. I just carry regret for my own actions," Truelove said.

Truelove forced sexual contact on a woman and told her he was going to kill her while he strangled her, according to court records.

Truelove also tried to stop the woman when she used a phone to call for help, documents state.

The victim was in the courtroom Monday but made no public statement to the court, though a written victim-impact statement was made available to the judge.

Viste told the court that Truelove ripped hair from the victim's head during the attack.

Judge Irby gave Truelove credit for having served 490 days since his arrest.

In a separate case, Truelove pleaded guilty in March 2016 to a charge of disorderly conduct, which was reduced from a misdemeanor sexual assault charge.

In that case, a woman told authorities Truelove tried to touch her under her shirt and she repeatedly pushed his hand away and told him to stop, court documents state.

The woman said Truelove ultimately touched her breasts under her shirt and touched her groin over her pants. She said Truelove stopped after she yelled at him, court documents state.

Truelove was sentenced to 30 days in jail on the disorderly conduct charge.