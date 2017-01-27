Search
    Pedestrian struck by car near Grand Forks Central High

    By Andrew Hazzard Today at 9:36 a.m.
    A blue Chevrolet sedan, outlined in orange spray paint by police for crash reconstruction, sits on the corner of First Avenue North and North Fifth Street in Grand Forks Friday. The vehicle struck a 61-year-old woman who was taken to Altru Hospital for medical care. (Andrew Hazzard / Grand Forks Herald)

    A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle near Central High School in downtown Grand Forks Friday morning was taken to Altru Hospital for medical attention, police say.

    A 61-year-old woman was struck while crossing First Avenue North in the crosswalk at the intersection with North Fifth Street shortly before 8 a.m. Police say a 17-year-old girl was eastbound on First Avenue when she turned right onto Fifth Street and struck the woman, according to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department.

    The pedestrian was taken by an Altru ambulance for medical care.

    The 17-year-old was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian and turning on red where signs prohibit it.

    At the scene Friday morning, Grand Forks police officers were spray-painting the outline of a blue Chevrolet sedan to conduct a crash reconstruction.

    They declined to comment on the condition of the woman.

