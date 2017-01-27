Pedestrian struck by car near Grand Forks Central High

A 61-year-old woman was struck while crossing First Avenue North in the crosswalk at the intersection with North Fifth Street shortly before 8 a.m. Police say a 17-year-old girl was eastbound on First Avenue when she turned right onto Fifth Street and struck the woman, according to a release from the Grand Forks Police Department.

The pedestrian was taken by an Altru ambulance for medical care.

The 17-year-old was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian and turning on red where signs prohibit it.

At the scene Friday morning, Grand Forks police officers were spray-painting the outline of a blue Chevrolet sedan to conduct a crash reconstruction.

They declined to comment on the condition of the woman.