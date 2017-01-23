Ex-teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault, sex with minor

James Patrick Whalen, 42, pleaded guilty to three of four felony counts levied against him. His most severe charge, a Class B felony corruption of a minor charge was dismissed per a plea agreement.

Whalen submitted guilty pleas to two counts of corruption of a minor and one count of sexual assault, all Class C felonies. Per his plea agreement, Whalen would serve three years of a five-year sentence with two years suspended, be under supervised probation for five years and register as a sex offender.

Judge John Thelen told the court that under the plea agreement, Whalen's defense attorney Robert Hoy could argue for a lower sentence, but the court could not ask for a greater sentence.

Whalen will be sentenced on April 24.

Whalen submitted his pleas in quiet utterances of "guilty" when asked by Thelen. He did not dispute any of the statements of fact presented by Assistant State's Attorney Haley Wamstad, in which she detailed three sexual encounters between Whalen and a minor between November 2015 and February of 2016.