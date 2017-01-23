Two men arrested after shooting in downtown Duluth

Police responded to the area of First Avenue East and First Street at 8:43 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 on a report of a shooting. They arrived to find the victim having been shot in the abdomen; his condition was unknown by police, who declined to release his name to the News Tribune.

Three male suspects leaving the scene were stopped in a vehicle by a Duluth police sergeant, said the news release. The men were detained and questioned, and two of the men, ages 24 and 25, were taken into custody at the St. Louis County Jail, pending felony charges of second degree assault with a dangerous weapon. The News Tribune generally does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.

“We believe the victim and suspects were known to each other and this was not a random shooting,” said spokesman Ron Tinsley in the news release. “We are not seeking any additional suspects at this time.”

The investigation is ongoing and no other information was made available.