Crookston Library starts 1,000 Books before Kindergarten
The Crookston Public Library joined a nationwide effort to get kids ready to read. The event kicked off the program 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten with dozens of young readers to hear a good story.
The program encourages parents to read to their children daily to prepare them to read once they are ready. Tammy Thomasson, branch manager for the library and head of the reading initiative said she is excited to track the progress of the little learners over the next five years and hopes the program will continue past then.
Information about the program is available at www.larl.org/1000books.