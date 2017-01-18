Search
    Crookston Library starts 1,000 Books before Kindergarten

    By Joshua Komer Today at 8:53 a.m.
    Alejandro Rodriguez, left, and his sister Allysia smile as they have a book read to them during the kickoff event 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Tuesday at the Crookston Public Library. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)1 / 2
    Tammy Thomasson, right, and Aurelio Rodriguez read a book to a group of children who attended the kickoff event 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten at the Crookston Public Library. (Joshua Komer / Grand Forks Herald)2 / 2

    The Crookston Public Library joined a nationwide effort to get kids ready to read. The event kicked off the program 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten with dozens of young readers to hear a good story.

    The program encourages parents to read to their children daily to prepare them to read once they are ready. Tammy Thomasson, branch manager for the library and head of the reading initiative said she is excited to track the progress of the little learners over the next five years and hopes the program will continue past then.

    Information about the program is available at www.larl.org/1000books.

    Joshua Komer

    Joshua Komer is a Photojournalist and a Photo Technician for the Grand Forks Herald. Growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina Komer studied at Randolph Community College for photojournalism. 

    jkomer@gfherald.com
