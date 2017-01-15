A 2017 International truck tractor was northbound on Interstate 229 nearing the Minnesota Avenue bridge when the truck tractor went off the roadway, hitting the guardrail. The vehicle fell onto Minnesota Avenue where the tractor hit the front of a southbound 2015 Chrysler 300.

The male driver of the tractor trailer was pronounced dead at the scene. The 23-year-old female driver of the car sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Names of the two drivers are not being released pending notification of family members. They were the only people involved in the crash.

Portions of Interstate 229 and Minnesota Avenue were closed to traffic for a time.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Sioux Falls Police Department, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue and Paramedics Plus.

