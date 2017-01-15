Alec Baldwin returns as Trump on 'SNL'

Baldwin as Trump stood before "reporters" in "SNL's" take on the press conference, and started off by bringing everyone up to speed.

"Let me answer the question that's on everyone's mind," he said. "Yes, this is really happening. I'm becoming president. On Jan. 20, I, Donald J. Trump, will become the 45th president of the United States. Then two months later Mike Pence will become the 46th."

Speaking of Jan. 20, he addressed the talent (or lack thereof) lined up for the big day. "Hold on to your tits and bits, because we have got Three Doors Down, Jackie What's-her-face from 'America's Got Talent,' and the one Rockette with the least money in her savings."

And don't worry, there's also A-list celebrities on the line-up, including Angelina Jolie, Ryan Gosling, and Jennifer Lawrence... "courtesy of Madame Tussauds," the wax museum.

Of course, Baldwin had to field questions about the unverified Russian dossier that was released this week, and staunchly denied the report's claim about "golden showers." "It didn't happen and it wasn't as cool as it sounds," he told the press.

He tried to steer away from "pee pee party" jokes to the "thick stream of jobs" he said he'll bring into the country. "This country will literally be showered with jobs," he added.