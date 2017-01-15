Brad Hopkins, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said Grand Forks will likely see temperatures in the 30s all week, with the highest of the week from Wednesday to Friday.

Hopkins said the cold air over the region is expected to shift further east. The upper-level winds are also splitting and the northern part of the jetstream will shift into Canada.

The splitting jetstream keeps "cold air dammed up there and pushed away from us," Hopkins said.

After Jan. 5, which had a high of negative 5 degrees, high temperatures had been hovering between 0 and 5 degrees, and lows between negative 15 to negative 20.

Hopkins said low nighttime temperatures are also expected to increase, from 5 degrees Sunday night to as high as 20 degrees by Wednesday.

"Warm high pressure does that for you," he said.