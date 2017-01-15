Women underrepresented in ND Legislature, study shows

About 19 percent of North Dakota House members and 18 percent of state senators are women. In the North Dakota Legislature, there are 26 female lawmakers—10 Democrats and 16 Republicans. Out of the 47 legislative districts in the state, 25 have no women in the Senate or House, 19 have one female legislator, two have two female lawmakers, and only District 21 in Fargo has three female legislators.

District 35 in Bismarck and District 25 in the Wahpeton area have two female lawmakers. Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, was elected in November 2014 and represents District 35. Oban said she would always advocate for having more women run and serve in office because women are half of the population in the state, and they bring a different perspective, Oban said

"More balance in anything makes for deeper discussions and better decisions," Oban said.

The number of women in the South Dakota Legislature is similar to North Dakota's. About 21 percent of South Dakota House members and 17 percent of senators are women, according to CAWP.

Montana is one of the top 10 states with the most female lawmakers with women making up 28 percent of Montana House members and 26 percent of senators. In 2016, Colorado topped the nation with women making up 42 percent of state legislators, and Mississippi was at the bottom with women making up 13.2 percent of legislators.

The percentage of women in state legislatures has grown from 4.5 percent in 1971 to 24.4 percent in 2016, according to CAWP. However, the center's data shows that growth has slowed since the 1990s, and the percentage has stayed between 23 and 25 percent for the last 10 years.

According to the American University School of Public Affairs report "Girls Just Wanna Not Run: The Gender Gap in Young Americans' Political Ambition," when women run for office, they are just as likely as men to win, but fewer women than men are running for office.

Representation in District 12

The districts have moved around since statehood, so it's hard to say how many female representatives and senators the Stutsman County area has had, said Kylah Aull, North Dakota Legislative Council library and records manager.

The first female lawmaker from Jamestown to serve in the state legislature was Mary McGinnis, who served as a House member for what was then District 23 during the 20th Legislative Assembly in 1927, according to the Journal of the House for that year.

Former Rep. Jessica Haak, a Democrat from Jamestown who served from 2013 to 2016, is the only female representative or senator District 12 has had since at least 1997. Legislative assembly members prior to 1997 are not listed on the North Dakota Legislative Branch website.

"Overall, it seemed pretty fair," Haak said of her time in the Legislature. "There were times when I had to validate that I was elected to represent the people because I was qualified and they felt I could serve them, not because I was a young, pretty woman."

Haak said she was often the only woman in many conference committees, which she participated in a lot because she was a more moderate Democrat. She sometimes had to turn on her mic and start talking rather than wait to be called, Haak said.

"I was not going to let a voice for Jamestown not be heard because I was a Democrat and a woman," Haak said.

During Haak's first term in the Legislature in 2013, there were 37 Democrats out of 141 total representatives. This year, there are 22 Democrats, making up about 15.6 percent of the Legislature.

Sen. John Grabinger, D-Jamestown, said he is disappointed that there aren't more women in the Legislature. Grabinger said he has been fortunate to work with some of the best female representatives and is honored to be the assistant to Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, D-New Rockford.

"I encourage anybody, if they have a desire to serve the public, to get involved," Grabinger said.

This year is not only Heckaman's first term as Senate minority leader, but also the first term a woman has been the majority or minority leader in the state Legislature.

Heckaman is one of three women in leadership positions in the Legislature. Rep. Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, is the House assistant minority leader and Sen. Carolyn Nelson, D-Fargo, is the Senate minority caucus leader.

"It's encouraging to know women are recognized for leadership among the Democratic-NPL," Heckaman said.