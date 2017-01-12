GF Air Force Base to hear today if refueling will return

The U.S. Air Force will announce Thursday the results of a decision on where to house its new KC-46A refueling tankers. Grand Forks Air Force Base is one of five finalist bases across the country awaiting word on the status of 24 to 36 of the Boeing-designed new jets and the refueling mission that will accompany them.

The other four bases in consideration to receive the KC-46A tankers are Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Fairchild Air Force Base in Washington, Travis Air Force Base in California and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

The only base currently expected to house the KC-46A is McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas.

Before its realignment, Grand Forks Air Force Base had been home to the 319th Refueling Wing in some capacity since 1963, most recently making use of the KC-135 Stratotanker. The last of the KC-135s—the precursor to the KC-46A—left the base in 2010.

The phasing out of the refueling mission led into the introduction of military unmanned aerial vehicles, the current focus of the base.

Advocates of resuming the refueling at Grand Forks Air Force Base have touted the facility's far-north location as an ideal position for Arctic missions.

