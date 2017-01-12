Blizzard Carrie creates whiteout conditions in the country

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a blizzard warning for much of the region until 1 p.m. Gusts up to 50 mph are causing whiteout conditions in open areas and significant drifting. Wind chills are expected to plunge to a range of 25 to 40 below zero.

“Out in rural areas it’s definitely ground blizzard conditions,” said weather service meteorologist Jennifer Ritterling. “We’ve heard quite a few reports of people being stranded.”

The Herald is naming the nasty weather Blizzard Carrie for actress Carrie Fisher, who died Dec. 27. The third named blizzard of the winter created conditions reminiscent of the ice planet Hoth in “The Empire Strikes Back,” the second film in which Fisher played Princess Leia.

Visibility has remained good in towns, but near zero in open areas, where wind is whipping up recent snowfall.

“Fluffy snow blows fairly easily,” Ritterling said.

The weather service’s blizzard warning, issued at 9:35 a.m., covers an area from Towner and Benson counties in North Dakota to Polk and Marshall counties in Minnesota and from Barnes County to the Canadian border.

Ritterling said the wind should diminish by early afternoon and travel should be better as people leave school and work.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol have issued a no travel advisory for central and northeastern North Dakota, including the Grand Forks area.

The agencies declared the advisory, an extension of an earlier notice applied to northwest North Dakota, on the grounds of hazardous driving conditions created by blowing and drifting snow on the roadways and near-zero visibility.

The extended advisory includes the cities and surrounding areas of Grand Forks, Devils Lake, Drayton, Valley City, Jamestown, Ellendale, Williston, Watford City and Minot. Motorists in the included area should avoid travel for the extent of the advisory, the agencies say.