1 dead after rollover in Grand Forks

When officers arrived at the scene they located a red 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on the east side of the road. The pickup was resting on its roof.

The Grand Forks Fire Department and Altru Ambulance were called to assist with the medical care and extrication of a single occupant.

The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control and the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the scene as well.

The occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. An investigation into this incident is continuing.

The Grand Forks Police Department would like to remind drivers to be aware of road conditions and exercise caution when driving where the roads are or may be icy.