Megyn Kelly to leave Fox News for NBC
LOS ANGELES -- Megyn Kelly has decided to move to NBC News from Fox News Channel, according to a spokesperson for NBC News, setting in motion a seismic shift in the TV-news business that will leave a major gap in the primetime schedule of one of 21st Century Fox's most important operations while sending NBCUniversal scurrying to accommodate a new set of programs built around the outsize talent.
Representatives for the popular anchor and for Fox News Channel could not be reached for immediate comment.