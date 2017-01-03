Megyn Kelly to leave Fox News for NBC

Fox News Channel anchors and debate moderators, from left, Chris Wallace, Megyn Kelly and Bret Baier begin the Fox News debate for the top 2016 U.S. Republican presidential candidates in Des Moines, Iowa, in this file photo. Reuters

LOS ANGELES -- Megyn Kelly has decided to move to NBC News from Fox News Channel, according to a spokesperson for NBC News, setting in motion a seismic shift in the TV-news business that will leave a major gap in the primetime schedule of one of 21st Century Fox's most important operations while sending NBCUniversal scurrying to accommodate a new set of programs built around the outsize talent.