The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. Monday when Grand Forks resident Tyler McGregor, 34, was driving Pontiac Montana east on 32nd Avenue South. As McGregor came to the intersection of South 24th Street, a vehicle going in the opposite direction attempted to turn across the path of McGregor's car, resulting in a collision.

A passenger in McGregor's car was transported to Altru Hospital with "unknown" injuries, according to a release from law enforcement officials, but the other car—described as black and driven by a white man with a "thin build"—left the area without leaving any of his personal information, such as insurance or his identity.

"The vehicle should have damage to its front end, possibly toward the driver's side of the vehicle," the release states. "The suspect vehicle was last seen entering the Wal-Mart parking lot on 32nd Avenue South."

Anyone who saw the incident is asked to call the Grand Forks Police Department at (701) 787-8000.