6-8 inches of snow, then deep freeze for Grand Forks

Al Voelker, a meteorologist with the weather service, said Monday that officials would continue to monitor the storm overnight to see if it met blizzard conditions. He stressed that, with winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour and gusts up to 30 to 35 miles per hour, it would still be a dangerous weather event.

"Regardless of whether it's going to be a blizzard or not, the visibilities are still going to be pretty low," he said.

The new snow is the result of a cold, arctic air mass moving in from the north, Hoppes said, which first brought 2 inches of snow into the Grand Forks area on Sunday and early Monday. Once it passes, chances for precipitation are low, until early next week—though temps are unlikely to get above zero until Sunday's high of about 10 degrees.

As winter weather moves through the area, the North Dakota Department of Transportation issued issued a no-travel advisory late Monday afternoon in effect for much of the state, including Williston, Dickinson, Bismarck, Minot, Jamestown, Devils Lake and Grand Forks. A winter storm warning was also in effect for much of North Dakota, issued by the weather service, expected on Monday evening to last in Grand Forks until noon on Tuesday.