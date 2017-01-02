The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jere Dosdall, 47, of Alexandria.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, at 1:54 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, the Alexandria Police Department received a complaint of an intoxicated snowmobiler at the Pilot Travel Station at county roads 45 and 46 in Alexandria. Officers from the police department and the sheriff’s office responded to the truck stop, where a deputy spotted the snowmobiler as he was preparing the leave. The suspect saw the deputy, then fled to the north.

A second deputy picked up the snowmobiler on County Road 45 and activated his emergency lights as he drove on the shoulder of the road. The suspect turned and saw the deputy, then took off in the ditch at high speed.

The snowmobiler fled west and onto Lake Latoka, where he crashed on the ice. However, he was able to upright his snowmobile and continue driving. He was last seen southbound crossing under the Interstate 94 bridge onto Little Latoka.

Patrol vehicles and a Douglas County Sheriff's Office snowmobile searched the area. Deputies found the suspect’s snowmobile on Lake Latoka. Footprints lead deputies to a nearby residence, where they contacted the snowmobile owner.

The man, later identified as Dosdall, was arrested for suspected driving while intoxicated and fleeing peace officers.