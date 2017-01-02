Here's a look at local hopes for each community:

Grand Forks

With construction on the city's new water treatment plant underway—with an expected price tag of more than $150 million—city leaders hope that the state comes through for 50 percent of the project's funding.

They already have $35 million in hand, but they hope that the state will provide an additional $30 million during the coming biennium, with more potentially coming in the 2019-21 session. That's important funding for what's expected to be the largest project in the city's history.

"It's also one of the most important, because everybody needs water, whether you're a citizen or a manufacturer" Mayor Mike Brown said at a groundbreaking event in late November. "The region, the state, we all need a healthy economy, and water is critical to that."

The city also supports several programs to help with "transportation and infrastructure," from increased state funding to cities to support for a Bank of North Dakota loan program that has already helped finance lift stations and other projects in the Grand Forks area.

"Road funding is incredibly important, because No. 1, it's incredibly expensive to rehab roads and it's incredibly expensive to build new roads," City Administrator Todd Feland said. "We need a state partnership because a lot of priorities are a state partnership."

Mayor Brown agreed.

"You have to be healthy grow, and you have to be a place people want to come to," Brown said. "If you don't have affordable drinking water, that's important for people and industries. And if you don't have safe roads, that will be to your detriment. It's important we accomplish those."

The city also has a lengthy list of other hopes, from an assertion that the state's property tax relief program should stay the same to funding at its newly opened social detox center.

East Grand Forks

East Grand Forks is hoping to receive funding for its sewage interconnect project, approval of the sales tax for its swimming pool renovation and more Local Government Aid, City Administrator David Murphy said.

"Usually they're not this critical, but these are pretty important for us this year," Murphy said. "Both of the projects have already started. The pool is done and the interconnect is being worked on right now. Both of these are things we had preliminary approval from the state."

East Grand Forks voted unanimously in 2015 to approve directing the city to formally request $5.3 million from Minnesota's bonding program to fund the city's wastewater interconnect project.

The project would consist of an interconnect that would pipe sewage from East Grand Forks to Grand Forks for treatment. It also would decommission East Grand Forks' existing wastewater ponds.

City leaders broke ground on the interconnect in August after the state gave the project preliminary approval. The request needs approval from the state Legislature before the city would see any of the money.

Secondly, East Grand Forks will need final approval from the state to collect sales tax for upgrades to its swimming pools. The passage of legislation including the East Grand Forks' requested sales tax is the final hurdle for that initiative.

The 1 percent sales tax would last five years or until the project cost of $2.8 million is paid for, whichever comes first. In March, about 70 percent of East Grand Forks residents voting in the city's first mail-in special election cast ballots in favor of the tax.

The city's third priority, Murphy said, is to receive more Local Government Aid from the state Legislature.

During the 2016 legislative session, the city was set to receive about $100,000 in additional revenue from the state had a tax bill been signed into law by Gov. Mark Dayton. That legislation was eventually vetoed because of a wording error, though Dayton said he plans to bring the bill back up at the start of the legislative session.

Local Government Aid makes up about a third of the city's revenue, Murphy said, so it's important the city receives as much funding as it can.