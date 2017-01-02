MARILYN HAGERTY: To weather the winter, it's sing or cry

So thank you for your suggestion of how to get those little droplets to form on the top of a lemon meringue pie.

Because of your message, I can tell Mary Lou Stewart at Drayton that your mother used to put about a half teaspoon of water in the meringue. And that would make the droplets form.

I have no answer for all this snow. But I looked up some facts when it was fluttering down Monday. Each winter one septillion ice crystals fall from the sky. In order to become a blizzard, the wind must blow at least 35 mph. Visibility must be less than a quarter of a mile for at least three hours.

Not that anyone is seeking blizzard status.

Down at Bismarck in 2007, 8,962 people flopped around in the snow in front of the state Capitol. They set a record for the most snow angels ever in one spot. Then in 2013 in Seattle, 5,834 people took part in the largest snowball fight ever.

---

Meanwhile, in January it helps if people sing. Some sing in the shower. Fallcreek Quartet will be singing Friday evening at Wesley Methodist Church. The well-known foursome needs to sing for expenses to take part in International Barbershop Senior Quartet Competition in San Antonio on Jan. 21.

---

In January, people need to sing so they don't cry. And they need to walk carefully with toes pointed down. They need to be wary of slipping on the ice.

Winter is winter. The brave and the strong who weather the winter here like to tell about it. There was a time when cars had antennas. In those days, Grand Forks people put little flags on the antennas—so other drivers could see them at intersections heaped with snow.

Well, Leslee, there is plenty to smile about in Grand Forks in January. The Northern Arizona team will be here for men's basketball Thursday. I like the way Quinton Hooker and the other players shake hands with a lineup of children after the games.

Next time someone asks if I am going South this winter, I will ask, "Do I have to?"

Your friend, Marilyn.