Two shot after apparent fight after all-night bar party

The Superior Police Department on Monday identified the homicide victim as 21-year-old Kyle Androsky. Authorities said he was fatally shot behind the Third Base Bar Sunday morning.

His brother, David Androsky, 27, was shot in the chest and taken to Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, where he was listed in stable condition Monday.

Police said a suspect was “being developed,” but no arrests had been announced as of Monday afternoon. They said the incident was not random.

“It appears there was an altercation between people inside the Third Base Bar which ended up behind the bar and ultimately two people being shot,” Superior police Capt. Thomas Champaigne said.

Police said they were called to the alley behind the bar, 1218 Tower Ave., around 7:40 a.m. Sunday. Kyle Androsky was pronounced dead of an apparent gunshot wound at the scene. David Androsky was located inside the bar with a gunshot wound to his chest.

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Kyle Androsky Monday in the Twin Cities.

Wisconsin law allows bars to stay open all night on New Year’s Eve, and many bars in Superior, including Third Base, advertised all-night parties. Bars typically are required to close at 2:30 a.m. on weekends in Wisconsin.

An online fundraiser started by the Androsky family describes the men as “tremendously close brothers,” who “spent a lot of time together, laughing and smiling.”

Kyle Androsky’s Facebook page indicates that he attended Superior High School and worked for a landscaping business. He also raced all-terrain vehicles at Barker’s Island and other northern Minnesota and Wisconsin locations in the Midwest Ice Racing Association.

“Kyle was a hard-working, bright young man with his future ahead of him,” the family wrote on the GoFundMe page. “The coming months will be a struggle for our family to wrap our heads around this senseless loss of a young life.”

The page says David Androsky is a father to three young children. A Monday afternoon update said he was “awake and surrounded by family and friends,” but facing a “tough, long recovery.”

The Superior Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force continue to investigate the incident.

The case marks the first homicide in Superior since the fatal shooting of Garth Velin in the city’s Allouez neighborhood in September 2014. That case was only recently resolved, with four of five suspects being convicted and sentenced to prison.

Anyone with information concerning Sunday’s shooting can contact the Superior Police Department by dialing 911, calling the department’s tipline at (715) 395-7468, texting “spdtip” to 847411 or by submitting information through the department’s website or Facebook page. Tipsters may remain anonymous, police said.

The family’s fundraiser is at gofundme.com/kyle-and-david-support-fund.