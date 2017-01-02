Traffic collision injures Grand Forks driver

Grand Forks Police Sgt. Travis Benson said the driver of the SUV, a gray Toyota RAV4, was heading south on North 55th Street and lost control of her vehicle on slippery roads as she approached the T-intersection with DeMers Avenue, sliding into the trailer of a passing semi truck.

The driver of the vehicle was transported for medical attention with unknown injuries, Benson said, and there were no passengers in the car. He said he was not aware of any damage to the trailer.